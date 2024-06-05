Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Dina Cantin’s Ex Convicted Of Orchestrating Assault On Her Boyfriend

Dina Cantin’s now husband finally got the justice he deserved. Dave Cantin was a victim of a “vicious assault” back in 2015, which was orchestrated by the RHNJ star’s former husband, Thomas Manzo. He has now been convicted under two points of racketeering activity and one point of concealment of evidence related to a federal investigation!

Dina Cantin’s ex-husband Thomas Manzo gets convicted

On Tuesday, June 4, Real Housewives Of New Jersey alum’s Ex-husband Thomas Manzo was convicted for orchestrating assault against her then-boyfriend and now husband.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey, revealed that Manzo has been charged with two counts of attempt to violent crime in aid of racketeering activities causing major bodily injuries. And one count of hiding documents related to the investigation.

Manzo now faces 46 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for both racketeering activity and concealing records. His sentence is scheduled for October 15.

How did Manzo assault Dina Cantin’s then-boyfriend?

In July 2015, Manzo allegedly hired a Lucchese Crime Family “soldier,” John Perna, to commit the crime, as claimed by federal prosecutor Philip R. Sellinger. The “vicious assault” was committed against Dina’s now husband, Dave Cantin, followed by Perna hosting a free wedding reception at Banquets & Catering.

On Tuesday, FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy weighed in on the case, calling the situation out of a “bad TV crime drama,” but the testimonies and evidence proved it to be reality.

“We truly hope the victims in this investigation are able to move on with their lives and forget about Manzo and his criminal mafia bedfellows,” he added. The crime family member Perna, who charged Dave, pleaded guilty in December 2020 and was released on August 2023 after serving a sentence of 30 months.