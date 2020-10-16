  1. Home
Real Housewives of Orange County: Kelly Dodd takes COVID test after big wedding; Reveals results on Instagram

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd who recently got married in a big ceremony in California, took COVID-19 tests and revealed the results on Instagram.
Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd remains safe from the coronavirus pandemic! The reality TV star, 45, recently shared negative test results for COVID-19 on Wednesday, just days after she came down with a cold following her October 10 wedding. “Results are in …it's negative,” she shared on Instagram. “I wish I was hanging out with my fellow cast members. But I’m hanging out with my husband and daughter. Watching the season premiere #rhoc.”

 

Dodd had shared on her Instagram story that she, her new husband Rick Leventhal, and her daughter Jolie Dodd were all suffering from a cold as they left Napa, California, where the wedding festivities were held. Coincidentally, her co-star Shannon Beador admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday that Dodd was the “Housewife” that did not follow the social distancing guidelines carefully and that her social media activity regarding coronavirus wasn’t that shocking to her.

 

“You know, Kelly Dodd is Kelly Dodd,” she explained. “She will say what she thinks and sometimes doesn’t know how people are going to perceive that information. But that’s Kelly.”

 

In case you missed it, previously Dodd called coronavirus “God’s way of thinning the herd” in April. She apologized for her comments, but later double-downed, proclaiming: “Well, people are going to die! I’m sorry to tell ya.” She also claimed that “no one is dying” from the virus in her native Orange County, but later explained her remarks via Page Six: “I was by no means minimizing deaths that have been caused by this virus, and I feel for their loved ones. However, Orange County has 133 deaths out of 3 million people — much lower than most.”

 

