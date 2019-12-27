The Real Housewives of Orange County: Vicki Gunvalson blasts Braunwyn Windham Burke for kissing Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson was in a "firing back" mood as she lashed out at Braunwyn Windham-Burke for making out with Tamra Judge. Read below to know how the showdown went during the third part of the RHOC reunion show.

Let's face it! No matter how intellectual we pretend to be, there are certain guilty pleasure shows that are too juicy to ignore. One such show is The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14. In the latest development, the third part of the reunion was all about Vicki Gunvalson going off on Braunwyn Windham-Burke for making out with Tamra Judge. "I don’t like the kissing. I don’t like the nakedness. I’m sorry. I don’t. I think it’s disrespectful," Vicki stated, according to Page Six. "… Just because I choose to kiss women doesn’t make me classless," Braunwyn countered.

Gunvalson claimed that the kissing should be done off-camera and that in the fifteen years since starting the show, such behaviour has never happened. The 57-year-old reality star told the 42-year-old reality star to turn it down! Vicki's former friend Kelly Dodd added in her two cents as she said that the same words should be pointed at Tamra as well, to which Judge shook her head saying, "no." When Gunvalson exclaimed, "Turn it down! Turn it down!," Windham-Burke countered with, "You're not the boss of me!" Vicki didn't stop her tirade as she yelled that Braunwyn was new on the show and that kids are watching RHOC.

Judge quipped as she said to wait till the second season to make out with a girl. When Andy Cohen spoke about his confusion on why children would watch the reality show, Windham-Burke further defended herself saying, "I didn’t come on the show to give you the best version of me. I came on the show to be me. And you don’t get to decide it."

Gunvalson berated Braunwyn for taking off her clothes on the show telling her to leave the reality series and that she lost two clients recently because of these shenanigans as it doesn't meet their moral compass. Andy reminded the reality star that she has flashed before to which Vicki stated that she didn't do it to the camera. Various co-stars reminded Gunvalson of her shenanigans in the past which was countered by the reality star, who exclaimed she was "fully clothed."

The plot thickens!

