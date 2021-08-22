Real Housewives star Erika Janye CLAPS BACK at her followers after getting death threats

Erika Jayne has been receiving death threats lately amid the legal trouble surrounding her estranged husband Tom Girardi. The 50-year-old reality star took to social media on Friday to respond to some of the threatening messages she’s gotten. In two separate Instagram postings, the reality personality and Broadway singer took aim at her critics.

The first is a screenshot she took from a "Real Housewives" fan account that shared the report that she allegedly spent $25 million from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's law firm to pay for glam, credit card purchases, among other things. She circled a comment from one user who wrote that Jayne "needs to be executed." "Trying to kill me now? Stop threatening my life," Jayne, 50, captioned her post. In a second post to her 2.4 million-follower account, she posted a screenshot of a direct message she got from another stranger.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, Jayne has been under fire for months owing to legal issues between her and her ex-husband. In November 2020, Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi. Girardi was accused of stealing $2 million from aircraft accident victims one month after Jayne filed for divorce, and the couple's assets were subsequently frozen. Girardi and Jayne have been accused of divorcing in order to preserve their possessions and money.

Interestingly, Erika's legal problems have been a running theme on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' this season, and she recently claimed on a recent episode that Tom had been having an affair years before they broke up.

ALSO READ:Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Erika Jayne files for DIVORCE from Tom Girardi post 21 years of marriage