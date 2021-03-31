Real Housewives star Jennifer Shah charged in wire fraud and money laundering scam; DEETS inside

Jennifer Shah, who starred in the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been arrested for fraud and money laundering. Check out the details.

Jennifer Shah, who received fame after appearing in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, was arrested on 30th March and is facing up to 30 years of jail time. HollywoodLife confirmed that the reality TV actress is facing federal charges with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after being involved with an alleged telemarketing scam. Shah was arrested in Salt Lake City on the indictment out of Manhattan federal court. Stuart Smith, who appeared with Shah on "Real Housewives" as her assistant, was also involved in the alleged scheme.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss made a statement on Shah’s arrest. She said, “Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on reality television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.” She also added how the ‘business opportunities presented by the reality TV star were ‘fraudulent schemes’ which were motivated by ‘greed to steal victim’ money’.

The New York Police Department claimed that the two accused have “hundreds” of victims. Moreover, according to the indictment against them, the alleged scam has been going on for 9 years as it started back in 2012. According to prosecutors, the two involved ran a scheme to generate a list of potential victims, after which they allegedly sold names to telemarketing companies. Shah became a reality TV star when RHOSLC premiered on November 11, 2020. Season 2 of the popular show is currently in production.

Also Read| Kris Jenner reacts to joining The Real Housewives series; Reveals SHOCKING details about KUWTK ending

Share your comment ×