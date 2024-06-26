Real Housewives Star Kelly Bensimon Cancels Wedding 4 Days Prior to Scheduled Date

While some marriages are made in heaven, not all of them are meant to last. An insider close to Bensimon says she’s taking time for herself right now to regroup. Sources from PEOPLE can confirm that Kelly Bensimon called off her wedding to financier Scott Litner four days before the pair were supposed to tie the knot.

“I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding,” Bensimon said in a statement to Page Six, who were first to report the story. The wedding was supposed to be held on June 29, but the RHONY star called off the wedding on June 25, 2024.

More details on the couple's wedding

Litner proposed over the 4th of July weekend in 2023, while the couple was vacationing in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The duo initially planned to host two ceremonies at Litner’s mother’s home in Boston. A larger celebration would have been held at a later date when all family and friends could come together to celebrate in the Hamptons.

Before her relationship with Litner, Bensimon was married to famed fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1997 to 2006. The two share daughters, Sea and Teddy.

Kelly Bensimon opens up about her first impression of her fiancé

"When the star first met her fiancé, she was left speechless, a rarity for someone who usually always has something to say. 'He blew me away. He’s just a really special human,' she told PEOPLE in December 2023.

In late May, Bensimon shared with PEOPLE that she went wedding dress shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City. She expressed encouraging remarks for brides in their 50s, 60s, and 70s and said, 'I want everyone out there who's getting married for the second, third, fourth, or even fifth time to know that you can reach out to me if you need someone to congratulate you. I will be here cheering for you.'"

