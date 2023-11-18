Real Housewives: Will Kyle Richards-Mauricio Umansky split headline the show? Andy Cohen shares BIG update

At BravoCon 2023, Andy Cohen spilled the beans on the latest buzz. He talked about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's split and even shared details about his own dating life. Not holding back, Cohen reignited the gossip that seriously determines the future of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Andy Cohen’s inside scoop on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Sharing more details at BravoCon 2023 during an interview with ET's Brice Sander, the ever-chatty Andy Cohen spilled some tea about what's in store for Real Housewives fans. He chatted about the biggest moments from the past year, including the headline-grabbing split of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

Setting the record straight, Cohen clarified that despite rumors, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn't on a filming break when news of the separation hit in July. Initial reports suggested Bravo quickly resumed filming to capture the aftermath of the surprising split. Cohen's insider scoop clears the air, revealing what exactly happens behind the scenes of the show and how it handles the real-life drama of its stars.

"We were already capturing it, it was a topic for the entire season," Cohen revealed to Entertainment Times. "When news broke that they were separating, I mean this was very much happening as the show was going. You will see."

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle on Real Housewife of Montecito? Here's what Andy Cohen thinks

How is Kyle Richards coping with the split?

Setting the record straight, Cohen revealed that filming was indeed underway when news of the split broke. Dismissing any doubts about a hiatus, they emphasized that the Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separation was significant enough to warrant a camera crew even if they had been on a break. During the second day of the same event, Kyle Richards opened up about the ordeal and revealed her feelings about the same.

"All I know is we love each other. We still live under the same roof and we both want the best for each other," Richards revealed. "I am so happy that it is amicable right now and I hope it stays that way" The American socialite revealed that she and Umansky are trying to put the family first for now and have each other's interests at heart for now amid the mutually agreed separation.

ALSO READ: ‘It was like Britney was her captive’: Andy Cohen recalls interview with Spears during her conservatorship