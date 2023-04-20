'Reality' trailer out: Sydney Sweeney looks mysterious in whistleblower-based upcoming HBO drama film

American actress Sydney Sweeney's upcoming release titled Reality's trailer has dropped and fans are left absolutely intrigued. The film which premiered at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on February 18, 2023, is all set for a May 2023 release. Continue reading to know more details about the movie starring the Euphoria star.

Sydney Sweeney starrer Reality trailer out, check it below

The trailer of HBO's upcoming drama film Reality was released on Wednesday, April 19, and it definitely looks intriguing and dramatic, to say the least. The Sydney Sweeney starrer is all set to air on May 29, 2023, on the streaming platform. The 25-year-old portrays Reality Winner who was an enlisted US Air Force member and NSA translator.

She was sentenced to five years and three months in prison back in August 2018. Reality is based on the real-life story of Winner, who is a convicted intelligence whistleblower. The film has reportedly been adapted from the FBI's interrogation transcript. Written and directed by first-time filmmaker Tina Satter, the film is also based on her 2019 play, This Is a Room.

The minute-long trailer features Sweeney as Reality Winner, standing in front of the camera as she is being asked questions about leaking confidential documents while working at the NSA. It also shows shots of the character's diaries, pictures, and devices being confiscated and sealed. Though Sweeney doesn't say a dialogue in the trailer, the video ends with a voice-over of her asking, "Why do I have this job if I'm going to be helpless?"

The film also stars Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis as R. Wallace Taylor and Justin C. Garrick. Winner had leaked an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 US elections to the portal The Intercept. She was interrogated at her home in Augusta, Georgia by FBI agents R. Wallace Taylor and Justin C. Garrick for over an hour. Satter has also written the screenplay for the film with James Paul Dallas.

Talking about her preparation for playing the role, Sweeney who appears bare-faced in the Reality trailer, told The Hollywood Reporter, "I tried to get my hands on as many live interviews with Reality as possible so that I could see her mannerisms, the way she talked and moved and thought." She added, "Then I had the privilege to be able to actually speak with Reality over Zoom and text her as well. We had regular contact, and I talked to her about the incident, but also about her life, the people she knew, her home, just about everything I could learn about her that I could draw from as an actor."