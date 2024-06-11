Reality TV Star Tommie Lee Gets Arrested For Battery Outside Miami Nightclub Following Violent Incident: Report

Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, a reality TV personality also known as Tommie Lee, was arrested early on Monday, June 10, outside a nightclub in Miami, Local 10 News reported. Police cuffed the 39-year-old at approximately 2:20 a.m. from outside Club LIV, located at 4441 Collins Ave.

According to law enforcement, officers arrived to find Jefferson being held with her hands pinned behind her back by the victim in the incident.

Atasha, for the uninitiated, was a main cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Atasha Jefferson, former Love & Hip Hop star, arrested for battery in Miami Beach, Florida

The victim, per the arrest report obtained by a local outlet, said that Atasha approached him near the hotel security area, “attempting to hand him something.” Upon his refusal, she allegedly became “aggressive, cursing and threatening him.”

Atasha, better known as Tommie Lee, apparently threatened to have the victim “killed and shot up,” the arrest report notes. According to the victim, her aggression escalated when he ignored her. She reportedly “waved her hands in his face and poked him.” The victim then restrained Lee until police arrived.

Hotel security cameras reportedly corroborated the victim’s story, depicting Atasha engaging in violent behavior. She was then arrested for battery and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Atasha Jefferson, aka Tommie Lee, is a repeat offender

Advertisement

Lee was a main cast member on seasons 6 and 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She also participated in the show as a supporting cast member in Season 5.

Atasha was the girlfriend of Scrapp DeLeon on the reality series, which resulted in various altercations involving his baby mama Tiarra, among other cast members.

She, per The U.S. Sun, also struggled with on- and off-screen alcohol abuse, resulting in violent altercations with production. She was eventually put on a “no-drinking” policy for a portion of season 7 filming before being fired from the show following a publicized arrest involving child cruelty, aggravated assault, and aggravated stalking charges, per Hot New Hip Hop.

Tommie Lee is a model, socialite, rapper, and mother to two daughters.