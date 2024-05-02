'Really Been An Honor': Ryan Gosling Talks About Recognizing Stunt Community Through The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling is "honored" to pay homage to the stunt community!

The action film starring Oscar nominees Gosling and Emily Blunt is a "love letter to the stunt community." They were honored not only in the film but also at the LA premiere, where stunts were happening all over the red carpet.

From wheelies to stuntmen's glass-breaking staged fight. At one point, stuntmen Logan Holiday and Ben Jenkin were pulled through the poster, and stunt guy Troy Brown made a high fall on the red carpet!

Ryan Gosling sends love to the stunt community

On Tuesday, April 30, the Los Angeles premiere took place at the Dolby Theatre, a few days ahead of the film’s release. Throughout the press tour, the leads of the film have been raving about this film, giving the much-deserved spotlight to the stunt community. They put their blood, sweat, and tears into the stunt and risk their lives for the ‘heroes.’

During the Q&A round of the premiere, the Barbie star praised the stunt team. “They are the hardest-working people in show business. They risk more than anyone. This movie is just a giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

He continued his paise but couldn’t find words to express gratitude for the unsung heroes who “set on fire eight times for you, jumped from a helicopter, rolled a car eight times for you.”

Gratifying the high-stakes job of the stuntmen and their contribution to the history of cinema, Gosling expressed his thanks and said, “It’s really been an honor to be a part of something that tells your story in some small way.”

Emily Blunt on dismissing the ‘mystique’ around stunt performers

The actress brought the “blunt force” into The Fall Guy as a budding film director, Jodi Moreno, and the love interest of Gosling’s Colt Seavers. During an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the Oppenheimer actress spoke about the film’s homage to the stunt community.

“I think we’re all really baffled by it because they are the unsung heroes of our industry. I don’t know why they live in the shadows,” she said. Blunt added that the mystique around the community is a credit to their humility and to maintain the ‘movie magic’ that the actor is performing stunts.

Advertisement

However, she feels it’s high time to remove the mystery and embrace the hard work this community puts in. “But I just feel that we’re past that point. There is no mystique to making movies now. We see the behind-the-scenes of prosthetics and all of that, so why don’t we see the behind-the-scenes of how a stunt is designed by these incredible performers?” she added. This film breaks the tradition and honors Gosling’s five stunt doubles in the movie.

The Fall Guy hits the theatre on May 3rd!