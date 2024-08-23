‘Really didn’t know’: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Director Burton Considered Quitting Filmmaking After Making 2019’s Dumbo

Every man goes through moments of self-doubt and moments where he experiences a downward spiral in life despite doing great work, so did renowned director Tim Burton who almost considered quitting filmmaking before his Netflix series Wednesday. However, the upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice rebounded his passion and changed his mind.

The director spoke to Variety regarding the news that he will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 3 and said that he found himself at a crossroads after he directed Disney's 2019 live-action reimagining of Dumbo.

"Honestly, after Dumbo I really didn’t know. I thought that could have been it, really. I could have retired, or become.. well, I wouldn’t have become an animator again, that’s over," he added with a laugh.

However, the upcoming Netflix film did energize him and made him continue what he does best. He further opened up and said that sometimes when one is involved in a budget Hollywood film or even any film for that matter, one often tends to compromise on their personal opinions which can often result in what he said< " losing yourself a bit" in the process.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees Burton partnering again with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as she plays the daughter of Winona Ryder's Beetlejuice character Lydia Deetz in the new film.

Michael Keaton reprises his iconic role, joined by Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder, 52, who are also returning for the sequel. The movie's supporting cast includes newcomers Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

In between these five years of Dumbo's release and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, it was indeed a long gap for Burton, in terms of film direction. He has consistently worked since debuting with his first feature film, Peewee's Big Adventure, in 1985.

Known for bringing the goth culture( a subculture that started in the late 1970s, focusing on dark and mysterious themes) to the American film industry, Burton is famous for his gothic horror and fantasy films. He has received numerous accolades including an Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award as well as nominations for two Academy Awards and three BAFTA Awards.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice makes its world premiere on August 28 at the Venice Film Festival before hitting theaters on September 6.

