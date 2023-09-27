'Really good for each other': Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are reportedly 'really happy' amid their individual divorce cases

Ariana Grande, 30, and Ethan Slater, 31, are reportedly very happy in their new relationship, according to a source. The singer and actor were seen at Disneyland recently, enjoying the day with family and friends. The insider mentioned to US Weekly that, “They went [to Disneyland] with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy,”

About Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship

It seems that Ariana's friends already love Ethan, her Wicked co-star. The source shared that “All of her friends love him,” and added that the pair are, “really good for each other.”These reports come after rumors surfaced that they started dating in July while working on their upcoming musical film. Ariana will play the role of Galinda/Glinda in the two-part adaptation of the Broadway hit, and Ethan will portray munchkin Boq.

At the time these rumors first emerged, Ariana was still married to Dalton Gomez, but she filed for divorce this month. Ethan was also married to Lilly Jay but filed for divorce on July 26. A source told US Weekly, “Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton (Gomez) split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife (Lilly Jay),” they added, “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

Lilly Jay, Ethan's ex-wife, spoke out about the situation in a statement to Page Six, saying, "(Ariana’s) the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage." Ariana's divorce filing cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason and included requests for spousal support and property distribution as outlined in a prenuptial agreement. She also requested that attorney's fees be paid by both her and Dalton.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's recent spotting at Disneyland

Recently, photos and videos were posted by an Instagram user named DeuxMoi showing Ariana and Ethan walking together at Disneyland. They appeared low-key, with Ariana in a black cap, hoodie, and leggings, while Ethan wore an all-black outfit with sandals and white socks. The sighting sparked a buzz among fans, as both Ariana and Ethan had recently ended their marriages amid rumors of their budding romance.

