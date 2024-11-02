‘Really Happy’: Zoë Kravitz Attends Princess Diana-Themed Halloween Party Amid Her Recent Breakup With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz reportedly had a great time attending a Princess-Diana-themed Halloween party with her gal pals on October 31st in New York City. The soirée was hosted by Unemployed and The Frankie Shop at hot members-only club Chez Margaux. One of the partygoers told Page Six that the Kravitz “was in a good mood and seemed really happy,” and claimed that she was dancing and having cocktails all night.

As per the outlet, the actress spent most of her evening with Dianna Agron and other ladies like Rebecca Dayan and Margarita Levieva. The source also claimed that she had visited the hotel’s club in the Meatpacking District earlier and was one of the last ones to leave.

“She helped close it down at 2 a.m.,” the source claimed. She was having a “great time” and “so cute and nice” to people. Her spooky celebration comes days after her split with her fiance Channing Tatum, ending their three-year courtship.

“They haven’t been on the same page and grew apart,” a source told PEOPLE. Another source informed US Weekly that the couple realized they were on different pages in life after their Blink Twice press tour concluded. “It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped,” the source claimed.

They both were looking at the bigger picture but Kravitz was more focused on building her career whereas the Step Up actor wished to settle down. Hence they concluded that they weren’t a good match for each other. Although they still have immense love for one another, their split is amicable.

The couple met on the sets of the psychological thriller which marked the actress’s directorial debut and their first collaboration. They developed feelings for each other through the course of filming and two years into their relationship, Tatum popped the question.

The Magic Mike actor was previously married to Jenna Dewan for nearly a decade before filing for divorce in 2018. They now co-parent their 11-year-old daughter Everly. As for Kravitz, she was married briefly married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.