'Really not about the love story at all': When Rachel Zegler managed to upset Disney and Snow White fans

Rachel Zegler can't seem to get a break. Zegler has been embroiled in an unexpected, perplexing controversy after the internet revealed old statements she made regarding her planned live-action version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. The latest addition to Disney's never-ending run of remakes will star Rachel Zegler, best known for her appearances in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The new Snow White film has already been criticized by purists who object to the hiring of Zegler, who is half Colombian and half Polish, as the notoriously fairest Disney princess.

Why is Rachel Zegler receiving backlash?

Racel Zegler had recently enraged fans on Tik Tok, and people from all political and racial demographics now appear to have a beef with the 22-year-old actor, thanks to a few resurfaced clips of interviews in which Zegler discussed the progressive updates that the new version of Snow White will have.

Almost a year ago, Zegler, who had recently been confirmed as the lead in Disney's live-action Snow White, spoke with Extra TV at the 2022 D23 Expo about her future role as the eponymous princess. She mentioned in the interview that Snow White's well-known story would be reinvented for today's more progressive times. However, this is not unusual: Emma Watson's Belle abandoned her corset in 2017's Beauty and the Beast, and Halle Bailey's Ariel saved the prince from the malevolent Ursula in this year's The Little Mermaid.

In another rediscovered interview from last year with Entertainment Weekly, the Snow White star confessed that she was so terrified by the animated film as a child that she saw it for the first time in over a decade while preparing for her role. In this interview, she also said that the original film is "extremely dated in terms of ideas of women being in roles of power and what a woman is fit for in the world." She claimed that in the new version, the film's most famous line, "the fairest of them all," will apply to the most just rather than the most beautiful.

How did fans react to Rachel Zegler's comments about the new version of the film?

Zegler’s comments didn’t sit well with fans, as they thought they would take away the essence of their childhood favorite. Some TikTok users are recycling footage of actors like The Little Mermaid's Bailey, who led a more, ahem, graceful advertising cycle that included promoting the film's new changes without disparaging the old version. Others just believe that Zegler's interpretation of the nearly century-old animated film is incorrect: they don't perceive the prince as a stalker, and they see the film as one about Snow White's relationships with her friends, the dwarfs, rather than a prince-obsessed princess.

Others don't have an issue with focusing on a love story. And, of course, the most ardent Snow White fans aren't thrilled with the prospect of someone who didn't like the original leading the remake. Snow White and Seven Dwarves will be released in March next year.

