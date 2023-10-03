'Really personal criticism...': Prince Harry relationship with King Charles III 'strained' because of THIS reason; Here's what experts said

Prince Harry and King Charles have not been on good terms for a while now, in fact, the Duke of Sussex hasn't been in any royal's best books for years. For the unversed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the British Royal Family in 2020, and since then, the duo has given multiple explosive interviews about their family in the UK. But the biggest move that came from Prince Harry in the last three years, was his tell-all memoir, Spare. But for King Charles III, it wasn't the stories about him and Prince William, that offended him. Here's what the expert has to say.

What offended King Charles III in Prince Harry's Spear?

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Katie Nicholl, a royal expert made it clear that theirs no love between King Charles and his youngest son. The expert claimed her sources had informed her that any "chance of a reconciliation" is not out of the window just yet, as far as the royals are concerned, but it's not going to happen anytime soon. She explained, "There has been so much criticism leveled at the royal family, really personal criticism leveled at Camilla, the queen in his autobiography." As per Katie, that is what really ruined the 39-year-old's bond with the monarch. She added, "And I think really that was very below the belt as far as the king was concerned. I think that has really damaged Harry’s relationship with Charles."

Prince Harry not meeting King Charles on trip back to the UK, a sign of bad blood?

The expert revealed that according to her, Harry's trip to England served as a clear indication of where his relationship with the royals is at the moment. She said, "I’m told...there haven’t been any conversations [with William] for a long time. There is some communication with Charles, but very little." She claimed that the 39-year-old not meeting any of his family on his short trip to the UK in September is a clear indication of the bad blood between the relatives. Nicholl explained, "I think the fact that they are not seeing each other on this trip...I think it’s a clear indication that the relationship is certainly strained between father and son.