'Really Proud Of Them': Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Disney Allowing Deadpool and Wolverine To Be Hard R-Rated

Deadpool and Wolverine is the next and most anticipated Marvel movie. While the superhero is known for his bloody action sequences and nasty language, Ryan Reynolds describes how surprised he was by Disney’s decision.

The next Deadpool movie would be a third installment in the franchise that also brings back a familiar and hugely popular face.

Ryan Reynolds about Disney

While it was a dream of many Marvel fans to see the merc with a mouth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some people even feared that Disney, who owns the rights to the comic’s characters, might change the way Deadpool is portrayed.

Talking about the same, Ryan Reynolds opened up during his interview with Fandango and spoke about the bold decision Disney made to let Deadpool & Wolverine be an R-rated movie.

“I hope it doesn’t sound condescending; I’m really proud of them for doing this,” Reynolds stated.

He went on to add that he feels Disney had taken a “huge step” with this.

The Free Guy actor also stated that this step "adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel," as the company had been entertaining a different set of people. Disney has always been committed to family entertainment.

Reynolds further added, “(The R rating) really (allowed) us to do anything and everything in a world where anything and everything is possible.”

The Green Lantern actor who was “surprised” also stated that he is “very grateful” to Disney, as there was no other way to bring forth a Deadpool movie that also has another ruthless anti-hero, Wolverine, in it.

Shawn Levy about Deadpool and Wolverine

Movie franchises these days require knowledge of their pre-existing films. However, Shawn Levy who has directed the only Marvel movie that is set to come out this year, stated that fans won't need to do homework to enjoy Deadpool and Wolverine.

“I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies,” the director stated.

He went on to add that although he has made this film with “respect and gratitude toward” the fan base that is aware of the superhero characters, "this movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

The Marvel Studios movie Deadpool and Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26.

