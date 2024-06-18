‘Really, Really Lovely': Alison Arngrim Shares Reaction To Fans Getting Little House On The Prairie Tattoos

Alison Arngrim has had an encounter with perhaps her superfan. The actress is known for her work in Little House On The Prairie.

Arngrim played the role of Nellie Oleson in the drama series. In a recent interview, the star shared how she has seen her fair share of fans getting Little House On The Prairie tattoos done. Here’s how Alison Arngrim reacted to a tattoo dedicated to her character from the show.

Alison Arngrim's reaction to a fan’s tattoo

Alison Arngrim opened up about how she has seen many fans getting Little House On The Prairie -themed tattoos. The actress recently attended the Monte-Carlo Television Festival where she was on the show’s panel. The star was asked about the “strangest” or “quirkiest” tattoos related to the show that she has seen.

Alison revealed how she has seen plenty of fans get “Little House” tattooed on their shoulder. She later added how one of the fans she has met has gotten her character from the show on their body. “He already had Vince Neil with Mötley Crüe and he had Elvira here, but he had Nellie Oleson here," she said. The star complimented the fan’s tattoo saying it was a “lovely rendition” of her character.

The star also revealed how some fans have gotten her autograph tattooed on their bodies. Alison revealed how some fans had asked her to sign their arms and then directly made their way to a tattoo parlor to get it inked.

Leslie Landon added her experience related to tattoos and the show to Alison’s admission. Leslie’s father Michael Landon played the role of Charles Ingall on the show. She revealed how on the show’s 5oth anniversary Cast Reunion and Festival she saw a group of “four large men” flaunting a tattoo of Charles Ingalls. She spoke about how “incredible” the tattoos were.

Alison Arngrim on acting in Little House On The Prairie

Alison has previously opened up about how she struggled with being a child actress. The actress was 12 when she became famous for playing Nellie on Little House on the Prairie. In an interview with People, she spoke about how she had to go through the problems actors face when she was only 9. Alison shared how she faced a sudden loss of privacy, stalking, and “craziness” at a very young age.

She spoke about how when she was at an age where she would learn about basic math and reading she had to deal with criticism from the National Enquirer.

