‘Really Tough On Him’: Source Says Justin Bieber Spends Only ‘Couple Of Nights’ With Hailey Bieber At Shared Home To Give Her Space
Recent reports suggest that Justin Bieber has purchased another house in Beverly Hills, as the singer spends time apart from his wife, Hailey Bieber, amid marital challenges. Read on to learn more.
Justin Bieber is getting his own place in Beverly Hills to give wife Hailey some space
Hailey is appreciative of the space and feels it is helping her clear her head,
Justin Bieber is respecting his wife Hailey Bieber's requests. He has reportedly bought another house in Beverly Hills as the singer spends time away from his beloved wife, Hailey Bieber amid marital troubles.
Based on exclusive information from insiders, the singer is reluctantly giving Hailey some space in an attempt to save their five-year marriage.
"Justin got another place in Beverly Hills so he could give Hailey the space she wanted," says a source. "He's only there a couple of nights a week, if that, but it's still really tough on him!"
Furthermore, the Yummy singer is doing everything he can to avoid the whole divorce scenario, even if it means spending time apart. Let's take a minute and find out more about what the latest tea is when it comes to the couple.
Why have Justin and Hailey Bieber hit a rough patch in their marriage?
As previously reported, sources say the couple has been on each other's last nerve after a series of blowups over his exes, starting a family, and his endless adolescent tantrums. In addition to this, sources claim Justin is quite dependent on Hailey as an individual. She’s everything to him—personal cheerleader, assistant, cook, and muse—and he's lost without her.
Although Hailey finds it endearing, Justin's constant attachment to her can sometimes be overwhelming. Amid her previous health struggles, she desires for him to exhibit independence and strength.
The couple has suffered several setbacks in the last one year
In recent years, sources have reported that Hailey Bieber experienced severe cabin fever while in confinement with Justin Bieber.
Justin had to call off his his 2021 tour because he contracted Lyme disease. In 2022, Hailey suffered a mini-stroke, which led to the discovery of a hole in her heart.
"They're both in good health now, so there's no reason they can't take some time for themselves," a source revealed. "Hailey appreciates the space and says it's helping her clear her mind."
Adds the insider, "Justin's hating it and hoping this is just a phase and they can go back to the way things were by summer's end!"
