Is THIS the reason why Billie Eilish made the drastic decision to UNFOLLOW everyone from her Instagram page?

Billie Eilish just unfollowed everyone on Instagram in an effort to stand up against abusers. Read ahead to know more about the incident.

Since abruptly unfollowing everyone on Instagram, Billie Eilish has left fans puzzled. While alerting fans to unfollow abusers, the singer got mixed reactions from online fans. She previously shared a message on her Instagram story that read: "If I follow your abuser, DM me and I will follow them. I'm going to help you". Eilish then deleted the message after posting it.

However, a short while after deleting, Eilish removed all the people she followed from her personal account. Many noted that among the hundreds of people Eilish stopped following were a handful of controversial figures including Chris Brown, who was convicted in 2009 of assaulting the artist Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, and XXXTentacion, the late rapper who was reportedly recorded admitting to domestic abuse. The list also included her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas O’Connell.

Some fans suspected that Eilish 's account may have been compromised and others suggested it might be a symbolic statement about the industry's ubiquity of violence.

More and more people have been speaking out against their abusers since the beginning of the #MeToo movement. In recent weeks, this has escalated, with new allegations coming out against influencers and major movie actors like Justin Bieber and Penn Badgley.

The Bad Guy singer currently has 64.7 million followers on Instagram. She is yet to comment publicly on the decision to unfollow everyone. Eilish frequently uses the social media platform to post about the Black Lives Matter movement and other social and political causes.

