Is THIS the reason why Friends star Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz called off their engagement?

According to a recent source report, difference of opinions played an impactful role in Friends star Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz breaking off their engagement.

"Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best," Friends star Matthew Perry had shared in a simple statement, confirming his and Molly Hurwitz's engagement getting called off. According to a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, we now know the reason behind the 51-year-old actor and the 29-year-old literary manager's heartbreaking split.

A source revealed to ET that the ex-couple "both wanted different things." Elaborating on the "different things" that led to their breakup, the insider explained, "They weren't aligned on important topics that would impact their future together as a couple. They decided it would be best if they split." For the unversed, Perry and Hurwitz's romance began in 2018 with the pair getting engaged in November 2020. However, seven months later, the two would ultimately call it quits for good.

Meanwhile, Matthew riding solo comes on the heels of Friends: The Reunion, which saw Perry aka Chandler Bing reunite with his beloved castmates and close friends; Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

Ben Winston, who directed Friends Reunion, had shared his positive experience of working with Matthew during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this," Ben praised Perry.

