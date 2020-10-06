Reba McEntire REVEALS she’s dating CSI: Miami star Rex Linn since January; Calls him ‘a sweetheart of a guy’

Reba McEntire recently revealed that she has secretly been dating CSI Miami actor Rex Linn since the beginning of the year. Scroll down to see what she said about her new relationship.

Country music legend Reba McEntire recently shared some exciting news! The host and singer revealed that she is dating Rex Linn on the latest episode of her Living & Learning with Reba McEntire Podcast titled Dating. McEntire said that she’s seeing CSI: Miami star Rex and that she went on her “first date in a long time” at the beginning of the year "and then February on, it was the COVID pandemic.”

While the challenge of getting to know someone during quarantine can seem overwhelming, McEntire and Linn seemed to enjoy connecting without the distractions of daily life. “We were talking, texting, FaceTime,” she said. “And that's a really good way to get to know people.”

She revealed that she found this way of getting to know each other was genuine, and they were able to figure out how much they have in common and discover a mutual admiration for one another. Plus, McEntire said, there was a comfort in having a confidante, she also added that Linn is a "sweetheart of a guy."

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on,” the country star admitted. “Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career. It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too."

