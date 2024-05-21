Reba McEntire Shares Emotional Reaction To The Voice Season 25 Finale; Says, 'We're Very Protective Of Our Contestants'

Reba McEntire feels sentimental as the hit music competition show The Voice moves towards crowning its winner on season 25's two-part live finale. She said that she is a little emotional. The singer also mentioned waiting for the winner’s name to be announced is nerve-wracking as it depends on America's votes.

Reba also recently teased her new album. She mentioned working on her new album for a while, preparing the songs and recording with Dave Cobb.

Reba McEntire reacts emotionally to The Voice season 25 finale

Famed singer Reba McEntire recently got emotional about The Voice season 25 as the winner of the show will be announced in a two-part live finale on May 20 and May 21.

The Queen of Country is a coach on the show, including Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, and John Legend.

"I'm a little emotional," Reba (69) told People as contestants from her team, Asher HaVon and Josh Sanders compete for The Voice’s winner’s trophy.

Expressing how she is feeling, the singer said, "It's a little nerve-wracking because we're turning it over to America — America votes now."

"It's not us selecting who gets to move forward, so we're very protective of our contestants, of our artists," the Grammy winner shared, adding, "and we'll be there for them whether they move forward or not."

Moreover, The Voice season 25 is McEntire’s second time as a coach. She will also return for season 26 alongside Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé.

Currently, the finalists competing for The Voice season 25 trophy are Asher Havon (Team Reba), Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay), Josh Sanders (Team Reba), Nathan Chester (Team Legend), and Bryan Olesen (Team Legend).

The Voice broadcasts every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm / EST on NBC.

Reba McEntire teases her new album

During her chat with the magazine, the singer also divulged details about her forthcoming album. She said, "We've been working on it for a while now, getting the songs ready, recording with Dave Cobb.”

Reba mentioned that she is “not sure when it's going to come out yet”. However, she revealed her team and she are “waiting to see when the climate's right when the timing's right."

For the unversed, Reba McEntire is not only a great singer but also an amazing actress known for her prolific works in Reba (2001 - 2007), Tremors (1990), The Little Rascals (1994), and One Night at McCool’s (2001).

