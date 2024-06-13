Rebecca Ferguson Poised For Kathryn Bigelow Film With Idris Elba On Netflix; DEETS

Rebecca Ferguson and Idris Elba are reportedly in talks to join the cast of Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming Netflix film. While details about their roles, the film's title, and plot remain unknown, sources say the story will take place at the White House during a national crisis, as per the Insider.

Bigelow’s first feature since Detroit

Kathryn Bigelow's return to feature films follows her critically acclaimed 2017 thriller Detroit, starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, and Kaitlyn Dever. Detroit focused on the 1967 Detroit riots and received a lot of attention during awards season. Bigelow, known for her intense and gripping storytelling, appears to be preparing to deliver another high-stakes narrative with this new film.

The new film was first announced during Netflix's Upfront presentation in New York. Prior to this, Bigelow was working on another Netflix project, an adaptation of David Koepp's novel Aurora, which did not materialize.

Idris Elba’s busy schedule

Idris Elba, who is currently starring in Apple TV+'s thriller series Hijack, which has been renewed for a second season, continues to expand his impressive filmography. Elba recently appeared in Paramount+'s Sonic the Hedgehog miniseries Knuckles, as well as the Netflix films Extraction II and Luther: The Fallen Sun. The latter is a continuation of his critically acclaimed crime drama Luther, which aired for five seasons.

Elba's upcoming projects include Amazon MGM's action thriller Heads of State, which co-stars Carla Gugino and Jack Quaid, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. His consistent involvement in high-profile projects keeps him at the top of the entertainment industry.

Rebecca Ferguson’s rising star

Rebecca Ferguson, known for her role in Apple's popular sci-fi series Silo, is also preparing for the second season. She has been making headlines in the industry for her roles in high-profile projects. She recently reprised her role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, following the success of the 2021 film.

Ferguson also appeared alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. She will next appear in Amazon's sci-fi film Mercy alongside Chris Pratt, showcasing her versatility and talent.

Netflix’s upfront announcement

Although Bigelow had previously worked on an Aurora adaptation for Netflix, this new project appears to be progressing more successfully. Bigelow's direction, combined with Ferguson and Elba's star power, promises to produce a compelling film that could attract a large audience.

Although Bigelow had previously worked on an Aurora adaptation for Netflix, this new project appears to be progressing more successfully. Bigelow's direction, combined with Ferguson and Elba's star power, promises to produce a compelling film that could attract a large audience.

