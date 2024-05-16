Rebecca Wisocky To Join The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 3? Here's What Report Says

While a Season 3 official premiere date is still not confirmed, The Sex Lives Of College Girls announced a new addition to their stellar cast. The 2021 drama, which revolves around the lives of four college students at the esteemed Essex College in London, wrapped its Season 2 in late 2022. Fans have been awaiting the new season’s premiere ever since but the latest update is a new cast member.

Ghosts’ actress Rebecca Wisocky will join the SLOCG cast along with many returning members of the show. The fate of Season 3 was under doubt because of multiple cancelations on HBO Max. However, the network had greenlit the show before Season 2 wrapped in December 2022.

Rebecca Wisocky joins The Sex Lives Of College Girls cast

A new report announced that the 52-year-old actress, who has been associated with several TV shows, will be joining the SLOCG cast as a new professor at Essex College in New England in Season 3, per Deadline. Wisocky will take on the role of Professor Dorfman, who is expected to play a crucial recurring role in the drama series.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the Max show raised the bar during its Season 2 finale. The last season explored the college-going girls' lives after they returned from their fall break, from witnessing wild parties to fresher students in the new semester.

Not much has been revealed about the Season 3 plot, with its official premiere date included. However, it is known that series regulars Pauline Chalamet, Iyah Chanelle Scott, Amrit Kaur, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Paulino, and Renika Williams will be returning for Season 3. Previously, Renee Rapp also acted as a series regular but is set to exit the show in the upcoming season, per the report. Although, the singer will appear in a “handful of episodes” in the new season leading up to her departure.

Justin Noble acts as showrunner and executive producer along with Mindy Kaling and Howard Klein. SLOCG is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

When will Season 3 come out?

The Sex Lives of College Girls is anticipated to return to its viewers in the first half of 2024. It was confirmed by HBO and Max CEO and Chairman, Casey Bloys, during a presentation in late 2023, per ELLE. Likewise, it was teased in a sizzle reel shared by HBO on Instagram.

In the Season 2 finale, Kimberly is in love with Canaan, who is also Whitney’s ex. They share a romantic kiss while on campus while Whitney secretly watches them and is heartbroken by the betrayal from her roommate. She switches her roommate with her Kappa sisters while Kimberly is unaware of the situation.

Leighton reunites with her ex from Season 1, Alicia after dumping her current girlfriend Tatum. She didn’t join the Kappa sorority after someone made queerphobic comments to her. Bela faces the consequences of her bad decisions and finally requests to transfer schools.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is available to stream on Prime Video.

