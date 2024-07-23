Rebel Moon Director’s Cut Trailer: Zack Snyder’s Film Promises Gory And Galactic Fights

Zack Snyder delivers his vision with an extended director’s cut yet again!

After releasing his highly praised Justice League Snyder’s cut, the director brings another cinematic universe through his sci-fi epic Rebel Moon. It’s clear from the trailer that the level of galactic warfare, graphic scenes, and gory body violence are much higher than in the original Rebel Moon films.

Rebel Moon director’s cut release date and more

The extended director’s cut versions of Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness will be released on August 2 on Netflix.

The streaming platform’s official logline reads, “a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.”

Kora assembles a small group of warriors—who share a common need for redemption and revenge—to face the challenge that befell them. “As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.”

Although the original Rebel Moon films had a runtime of two hours, Snyder promises about an hour of extra content in his versions.

Advertisement

Zack Snyder talks about Rebel Moon director’s cut

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, the director revealed that the fans will get to explore a lot more and delve deeper into the sci-fi world with the director’s cut version. “[It] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career,” he said.

Although Snyder doesn’t remember how the director’s cut became a thing, he remembers fighting to deliver his original vision, which nobody wanted at the time. “It was this bastard child that I was always trying to put together because they felt like there was a deeper version.”

However, he mentioned that releasing Snyder’s cut with Netflix was part of their plan from the beginning, and he specifically shot some scenes for this. He calls the director’s cut version a “revelation,” especially for big fans.