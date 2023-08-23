Rebel Moon Part One A Child of Fire Teaser OUT: Zack Snyder’s space opera has 'epic' written on every frame

Zack Snyder is set to make a comeback to the screens with the highly anticipated project, Rebel Moon. The project, which is touted to be a space opera, is releasing on Netflix, along with a limited theatrical release. Zacy Snyder and Netflix recently revealed that the movie is releasing in two parts, and the first installment is hitting the screens in December, this year. The master craftsman also confirmed that Rebel Moon Part One is titled A Child of Fire, while part two is named The Scargiver.

Rebel Moon Part One A Child of Fire Teaser Trailer is out

Recently, Netflix finally dropped the highly anticipated official teaser trailer of Rebel Moon Part One A Child of Fire on social media. The teaser suggests that Rebel Moon revolves around a mysterious young woman named Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, who is on a dangerous mission against an undemocratic ruler named Regent Balisarious, played by Fra Free. From the highly promising teaser trailer, it is evident that director Zack Snyder is set to treat his fans with a brilliant visual spectacle, which has 'epic' written on every frame.

"When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge," reads the official summary of Rebel Moon, provided by Netflix.

Check out Rebel Moon Part One A Child of Fire teaser trailer, below:

About Rebel Moon franchise

Earlier, director Zack Snyder revealed that both parts of the Rebel Moon films will have two different 'cuts', which will cater to two different groups of audiences. The first version of the films is made for everyone to watch and enjoy, while the second cuts of both films will be more explicit in their content, and are strictly for adults.

Rebel Moon franchise features a stellar star cast including Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Cleopatra Coleman, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Sky Yang and others in the supporting roles. The first part will hit the screens on December 22, this year, while the second installment is slated to release on April 19, 2024.

