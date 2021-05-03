Rebel Wilson addresses fertility struggle in latest Instagram post, fans send love and messages of hope

Rebel Wilson shared a gloomy picture of herself along the beach and also sent love for all the women struggling with fertility out there.

Rebel Wilson is getting real! The Pitch Perfect actress, who is unapologetically herself on social media, took to Instagram to open up about her fertility struggles. Rebel shared a gloomy picture of herself along the beach and also sent love for all the women out there. While actress did not share details about her fertility struggle, she called it as 'bad news'.

Sharing her picture, Rebel wrote, "I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya."

She went on to tell people to keep their hope alive. "The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds," Rebel added. Her post echoed with several people on Instagram as her fans and followers flooded the comments section with love and messages of hope.

One follower wrote, "Oh Rebel , if it’s what I think it is u will adjust in time. I did." While another person commented, "I suffered with fertility problems, couldn’t conceive but I was reminded I have a different purpose in life. It wasn’t children but we all have a purpose. I found mine." "Love and prayers," wrote one fan.

Rebel has been making headlines for several reasons since the last six months. In December, it was her dramatic weight loss that grabbed attention and later her relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch that came to an end.

