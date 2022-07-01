Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma share epic moments from their trip to Turkey; PICS

Recently, Rebel Wilson unveiled her fairytale romance and shared the anonymous identity of her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. Though the reveal later proved to be a rather forced decision as Wilson shared that an Australian tabloid attempted to disclose Agruma's identity. To counter their invasive exclusive, Wilson took matters into her own hands and uncovered her Disney-like romance in an Instagram post.

Now, the Senior Year actress is set to share more of her girlfriend as she took to Instagram and posted snippets of their vacation in Turkey. In her latest scoop, she captioned a series of clicks of herself attached to a picture of Agruma and her posing on a giant rock, "Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to museum hotel in Cappadocia such a cool experience!" She also posted a video of herself awake in the morning to witness the ethereal waves of hot air balloons in the sky and wrote, "Worth getting up at 5am to see the hot air balloons in Cappadocia."

Meanwhile, Agruma shared a click of herself standing in a robe at the edge of an aesthetically pleasing outdoor pool with a breath-taking morning view. She captioned her post, "5 am has never been so good! Magical museum hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey."

Check out Rebel Wilson's Instagram post below:

As for their relationship, Wilson previously talked about Agruma as she kept her anonymous on Jared Fried's podcast. She shared, via ET, "I met them at a friend's setup." She continued, "I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. [My friend] had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off -- and then we did!" Wilson went on to reveal that the relationship grew from trust, "I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps."

