Rebel Wilson asks fans to call her ‘Fit Amy’ while showing off dramatic weight loss transformation in a selfie

Rebel Wilson is asking fans to call her “Fit Amy” instead of “Fat Amy” from Pitch Perfect. The actress showed off her dramatic weight loss transformation through a selfie on Instagram.

Rebel Wilson has a new nickname! The 40-year-old Australian Pitch Perfect actress referenced her own role with a new nickname in a selfie posted on her Instagram on Monday (October 5). “Just call me: Fit Amy,” she captioned the post, putting a spin on the original name of “Fat Amy” from the Pitch Perfect movie series.

One day before on Sunday morning (October 4), she shared a pic from her morning hike, revealing she’s so close to being at her goal weight. “Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead x this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike. Even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’) “But I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!” she happily announced.

In case you missed it, back in July, Rebel shared photos of herself in a bikini. The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect actress took to the social media app on Saturday to share a photo of herself wearing a green bikini while lounging in a pool. “Hot Tub Fine Machine (ps reminding you I have TWO university degrees)” Rebel wrote alongside the pic. For those who didn't know, over the past few months, Rebel has been working hard on her fitness and weight loss journey.

ALSO READ: Rebel Wilson stuns in a plunging red dress and shells out major transformation goals after weight loss

Credits : Instagram

Share your comment ×