Rebel Wilson cherishes motherhood and contemplates a second baby

Actress Rebel Wilson opens up about the joys of motherhood, gushing over her adorable daughter Royce and sharing her feelings about the possibility of having another child. Let's explore Rebel's heartwarming journey and her thoughts on expanding her family.

Royce's Water Baby Adventure

Rebel Wilson's summer has been nothing short of delightful, especially with her 9-month-old daughter, Royce, by her side. The proud mom can't help but gush about Royce's love for swimming, a passion she shares with her mom. As a Pisces herself, Rebel feels connected to her little ‘water baby’, and they make the most of sunny days by splashing around in the pool. "I love how much she loves swimming. Because I'm like that. I'm a Pisces", said Rebel, on her daughter Royce's love for swimming.

Rebel Wilson's journey to motherhood began with the help of a surrogate, and the moment she met Royce, her heart was overwhelmed with unconditional love. Contrary to her initial belief of being a strict parent, Rebel admits she is a softie when it comes to her daughter. Every smile and hug from Royce melts her heart, making motherhood a truly magical experience.

While reveling in her blissful time with Royce, Rebel contemplates the possibility of having another child. She expresses her desire to expand her family and considers IVF as a potential path. For Rebel, Royce is a miracle, and if she remains her only child, she's more than content with the happiness her daughter brings.

Rebel’s debut as director

With Rebel set to direct her first movie in Australia later this year, Royce is in for a treat—double summer! The mother-daughter duo will enjoy sunny days in Southern California and then embrace the Australian summer. Royce is already a seasoned traveler, and Rebel proudly shares how people are amazed by her daughter's behavior on flights, making traveling a breeze.

As Royce reaches her milestones, Rebel savors every little moment with her. From her first word, ‘Mum’, which brought tears of joy, to the daily highlight reel of her adorable antics, Royce fills Rebel's heart with joy. The actress admits to having her moments of impatience, but when it comes to her baby girl, every action is endearing.

Rebel Wilson's journey into motherhood has been a rollercoaster of emotions and love. Her adoration for Royce shines through in every word she shares, making it evident that motherhood has brought her immeasurable joy and fulfillment. As she embraces the magic of her daughter's firsts, Rebel looks to the future with an open heart and the possibility of welcoming another miracle into her life.

