Rebel Wilson confirms she's in a relationship'; Recalls going out on 50 dates during her 'Year of Love'

Rebel Wilson opened up about her love life in a recent interview and has now confirmed that she's in a relationship. The Senior Year star made an appearance on the U Up? podcast and revealed that she's "happily in a relationship" without giving details about her partner and what they do. The actress did reflect on finding the right math though.

Speaking about how she met her new boyfriend, Rebel revealed that it turned out to be a mutual friend who set them up. She said, "It was a friend set-up. He'd known both of us for, at least, five years each and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!'" The actress didn't divulge any more details about her new relationship but reflected on her past instead.

In 2019, Rebel had declared it to be the "Year of Love" and revealing how she went about it, she said, "For a woman my age—at that point I was 39—I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships. So I was like, 'I've gotta just get more practice in dating.' I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year", via E!

Wilson revealed that she pushed herself to gain that experience and stated that it was a "fun thing" as she dated "the full spectrum of people" ranging from billionaires to those who had nothing. She also mentioned how she travelled cities and countries for her dates mentioning that one of them could have also been in Iceland.

