Rebel Wilson Doesn't Believe In The 'Nonsense' Idea of Assigning Roles To Actors Based On Sexual Orientation

Rebel Wilson is greeting Pride Month by engaging in one of the greatest representation debates of all time. The Pitch Perfect star, who is engaged to a woman named Ramona, labeled the idea that “only straight actors can play straight roles and gay actors can play gay roles” as “total nonsense.” She made the claims while responding to a question about whether women can get away with certain jokes compared to men in comedy.

“I think it's hard,” Wilson told the BBC’s Desert Island Discs. “It's going into this territory of like saying, ‘Well, only straight actors can play straight roles, and gay actors can play gay roles,’ which I think is total nonsense.” She added, “I think you should be able to play any role that you want."

The Bridesmaids actor also discussed her relationship with Ramona Arguma, who she proposed to at Disneyland last year.

Rebel Wilson discusses coming out to her family as well as how her fiancée’s family reacted

Wilson said that even though she comes from a "very conservative" family, her coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community to her family went pretty well, especially with her grandparents, who she described as being "so chilled and cool" with her unconventional sexual orientation. "I'm lucky in my case," she added before chronicling her fiancée Ramona's family's reaction.

Ramona’s “mum has luckily come around now, her father still doesn't talk to her, but we’re hoping that will change.”

Wilson shared that she had been in the process of using a surrogate to have a child when she met Ramona, who upon learning the information simply said she’ll love her child just the same because she loved her.

Wilson also spoke about her claims of being mistreated by Sacha Baron Cohen on the set of Grimsby

Wilson described her experience filming for the movie as the “worst professional experience” of her life, before adding that “the me now would have been strong enough to leave.” Back then, Wilson says she thought she would be labeled as "unprofessional" if she did. Also, she did not have enough self-esteem to do so, according to her.

Cohen, for her part, denies any wrongdoing.

