Rebel Wilson flaunts her fit body in a black zipper swimsuit as she hits the beach in Florida

Rebel Wilson is enjoying the simple joys of life! With Memorial Day in the US on Monday, people across enjoyed an extended weekend. And looks like Rebel Wilson was one of them. The Pitch Perfect actress hit the beach in Florida and did it in style. Taking to Instagram, Rebel shared a photo of herself flaunting her fit body in a chic black zipper swimsuit. The actress' dramatic weight loss transformation has often made headlines and her latest photo is proof.

Rebel headed to Palm Beach in Florida a few days ago to present the trophy at the inaugural World Polo Pride event. Post the event, she hit the beach in a summertime look. In the photo, Rebel can be seen wearing the black one piece swimsuit that features short sleeves and a zipper down the front. To complete her beach look, Rebel paired her swimsuit with black Givenchy slides, a blue brimmed hat and sunglasses.

She captioned the photo, "Palm Beach-ing I think I wanna move to Florida now." The actress' post won over her fans who complimented her. One wrote, "You look fabulous!" While another commented, "Fabulous and Confident Loving that suit!!!!!"

Recently, in an interview with InStyle, Rebel confessed that she regretted not losing her weight during her 30s. "Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn't do it earlier," the actress said. Click the link below to read what Rebel had to say about her spectacular transformation.

