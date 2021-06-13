Rebel Wilson gears up for 'hot girl summer' as she sips on cocktails in new photos

Rebel Wilson after her dramatic transformation last year, has been giving everyone fitness goals. Her latest photos show her flaunting a gorgeous summer look.

Rebel Wilson has become an inspiration for many after her dramatic transformation. The actress left fans shocked with her unbelievable weight loss last year and has been opening up about her journey towards getting fit. Wilson is inspiring fans with her honest account of achieving weight loss and has also been serving them some gorgeous looks with her fit physique. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her summer look in Atlanta.

Rebel has been busy filming her upcoming project in Atlanta and recently found some time on her hands to enjoy summer by sipping on a fruit cocktail. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures of herself enjoying a sunny day in the park with a friend. In the snaps, Rebel was seen wearing a white mesh top along with a pair of black tights and a pair of perfectly glam shades.

Sharing the pictures, Rebel captioned them as,"#HotGirlSummer #Hotlanta who’s with me?" For the unreversed, the 'Hot Girl Summer' trend finds its reference to rapper Megan Thee Stallion's famed song by the same title which encourages women to feel confident as who they are.

Check out Rebel Wilson's pictures here:

While talking about her weight loss journey, Rebel has maintained that the reason to lose weight wasn't to get skinny. Opening up on what she is most proud of, the actress said, "The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. What I'm proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life", via Shape magazine.

