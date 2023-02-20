Rebel Wilson gets ENGAGED to girlfriend Ramona Agruma at Disneyland
Rebel Wilson welcomed her first child via surrogacy in November 2022. The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram and announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson is engaged! Yes, you read that right. The Pitch Perfect actor finally popped the question to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma at Disneyland. Wilson took to her social media space and shared the wonderful news with her fans, friends, and followers.
Rebel Wilson proposes to girlfriend Ramona Agruma at Disneyland
The 41-year-old actress shared a couple of adorable photos featuring herself with her ladylove. Both of them could be seen dressed in matching pink and white striped sweaters with a black heart in the center. They paired it with blue denim pants. In the first picture, Rebel and Ramona are seen laughing gleefully as they sit on their knees, with the former holding the ring. The Disneyland Sleeping Beauty Castle can be seen in the background, with rose petals falling from above. In the second photo, we get a close-up of the rock on the finger, while the couple kisses in the backdrop.
Sharing these photos, Rebel Wilson also left a sweet caption that read, “We said YES! (pink heart emojis)” She also added, “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring (ring emoji) and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”
Fans and friends react to Rebel Wilson’s engagement to Ramon Agruma
As soon as Rebel shared the pictures on Instagram, the post was flooded with likes, congratulatory comments, and love. Paris Hilton’s comment read, “Love you girls! So happy for you two! (heart face emoji) Such a magical way to get engaged (slew of emojis) Congrats! (champagne emoji)”. Simu Liu wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS REBEL!!!! (red heart emojis)”. Alison Brie also left a comment that read, “Congratulations!!! (Champagne glass emoji)”.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma, who is the founder of the athleisure brand Lemon Vi Limon, made their relationship official in June 2022. In November, Wilson welcomed her first child – Royce – via surrogacy.
