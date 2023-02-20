Rebel Wilson gets ENGAGED to girlfriend Ramona Agruma at Disneyland

Rebel Wilson is engaged! Yes, you read that right. The Pitch Perfect actor finally popped the question to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma at Disneyland. Wilson took to her social media space and shared the wonderful news with her fans, friends, and followers.

The 41-year-old actress shared a couple of adorable photos featuring herself with her ladylove. Both of them could be seen dressed in matching pink and white striped sweaters with a black heart in the center. They paired it with blue denim pants. In the first picture, Rebel and Ramona are seen laughing gleefully as they sit on their knees, with the former holding the ring. The Disneyland Sleeping Beauty Castle can be seen in the background, with rose petals falling from above. In the second photo, we get a close-up of the rock on the finger, while the couple kisses in the backdrop.

Sharing these photos, Rebel Wilson also left a sweet caption that read, “We said YES! (pink heart emojis)” She also added, “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring (ring emoji) and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”