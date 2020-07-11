  1. Home
Rebel Wilson on her weight loss: 'Just in the dirt doing my sit ups and push ups'

Actress Rebel Wilson has been inspiring many with her weight loss journey over the past six months. Now she has revealed how she got "just in the dirt" to get in shape
Rebel Wilson on her weight loss: 'Just in the dirt doing my sit ups and push ups'
The 40-year-old Australian actress Rebel Wilson has been showcasing her changing figure after hours of dedicated workouts, and now she has opened up about some of her workout secrets, reports mirror.co.uk.

She said: "Obviously a lot of the TV shows and movies got shut down, so what I was going to do has been delayed so I'm just getting ripped. I'm exercising every day. You've gotta get on the bandwagon of getting ripped. I was actually doing all this outdoor stuff like running up and down the Sydney Opera House stairs."

Rebel explained she will get down in filth to work up a sweat. "And then just in the dirt doing my sit-ups and push-ups."

She is believed to have lost over 18 kilos since the beginning of the year.

Credits :IANS

