Rebel Wilson makes a dig at JK Rowling with her 'transformation' as she prepares to host 2022 BAFTAs

As Rebel Wilson gears up to host this year’s BAFTA Film Awards, the actress and comedian just poked fun at Harry Potter writer JK Rowling. The actress mocked the controversy around the author’s previous tweets about the transgender community. She tweeted: “I’ve recently gone through a huge transformation so hopefully JK Rowling approves of me hosting 2022

@BAFTA‘s.”

If you didn't know, since 2020, Rowling has been embroiled in controversies surrounding her tweets about the Transgender community. Back in July 2020, Rowling took to Twitter to share her opinions on how "we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalization that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function. As I've said many times, the transition may be the answer for some. For others, it won't—witness the accounts of detransitioners," Rowling wrote. "The long-term health risks of cross-sex hormones have been now been tracked over a lengthy period. These side-effects are often minimized or denied by trans activists." She closed her thread, "None of that may trouble you or disturb your belief in your own righteousness. But if so, I can't pretend I care much about your bad opinion of me."

Circling back to Wilson, the actress opened up about hosting the BAFTAs to Deadline and said: “I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where COVID will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then. It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t wanna put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat.”

