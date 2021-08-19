Rebel Wilson OPENS UP on her ‘unhealthiest’ phase in life: I didn’t think highly of myself

For those of you who know, Rebel Wilson has always been vocal about being healthy, fit, and comfortable in one's own skin. The singer has recently shared a long post on Instagram stating how she overcame her ‘unhealthiest’ phase when she was mourning the loss of her father due to a heart attack. She has posted about the time when she was ‘using food’ to numb her ‘emotions.’ “I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have,” said Rebel.

Rebel, 41, took to the social media app to post a picture with professional tennis player Novak Djokovic. In the caption of the post, she mentioned finding the picture in her emails, which made her recall the time when she was at her ‘unhealthiest.’ “I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions,” she said.

Mentioning the reason for being the way she was, the actor recalled going through a ‘sad time’ as her father had passed away tragically due to a heart attack. “It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active...despite being in so much pain,” Rebel noted. The Pitch Perfect star then opened up about feeling proud of herself for everything she has ‘achieved.’ She then lent her support towards her followers and fans, stating that ‘it’s never too late to start improving.’ “And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating,” Rebel said.

Encouraging others to be the ‘best version’ of themselves, Rebel added, “It’s not a race and it’s not a competition - it’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for YOU. So if you’re out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active.”

Check out Wilson’s Instagram post:

