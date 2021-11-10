Rebel Wilson OPENS UP on her weight loss, REVEALS she 'still emotionally eat at times'

Rebel Wilson is reflecting on how far she's come after her recent weight loss. During an interview with PEOPLE, the 41-year-old actress spoke out about her sentiments during her self-imposed "year of health" in 2020.

Rebel said as per PEOPLE, "One of the emotions was that I'm sad I didn't do it before." She added, "Last year, I lost a lot of weight — close to 80 lbs. — and then I've maintained it for this year. [So] part of me was like, 'Well, damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it?'" she continues. "And I felt a bit sad about that point." Still, the Isn't It Romantic star says she has "always been a very confident person," and it's not as though her weight loss has made her that way. "But you do feel better in yourself," she explains.

Though Wilson's weight did not hold her back, she did have challenges in her career and recalls being turned down for a job due to her size. "When I was bigger, like, when I first started my professional acting career, agents would look at me and just be like, 'No way,' because I was overweight," she says. "And I was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna take something that you think is a disadvantage — I don't actually think it's a disadvantage — and I'm going to turn it into my success story.'"

Meanwhile, Rebel admits she still emotionally eats at times. "I'm not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there's stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure, ... but I'm not perfect. I've [just] learned to manage things." Interestingly, Wilson is now a brand ambassador for the supplement and multivitamin brand OLLY, which she claims she took "far before" she began working with the firm, and she wants to encourage others on their own health journeys.

ALSO READ:Rebel Wilson regrets not getting fit in her 30s, says she's always been a 'late developer'