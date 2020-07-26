Rebel Wilson poses in a bikini post her dramatic weight loss: Hot Tub Fine Machine

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself enjoying the summer sun in her pool after her dramatic weight loss.

Rebel Wilson recently shook fans with her latest steamy Instagram picture after her shocking weight loss. The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect actress took to the social media app on Saturday to share a photo of herself wearing a green bikini while lounging in a pool. “Hot Tub Fine Machine (ps reminding you I have TWO university degrees)” Rebel wrote alongside the pic. For the past few months, Rebel has been working hard on her fitness and weight loss journey.

She recently opened up about her fitness journey and her goal weight amid her new workout plan. The Isn't It Romantic recently star spoke about her fitness goals for the year via Instagram. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way,” Rebel captioned the photo.

She added, “What are your goals this year? I’ll be honest with you guys – with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s (165 pounds) and career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there are constant setbacks – but I’m working hard,” she said.

Since sharing weight loss, Rebel also spoke candidly about her journey to fitness during an interview with The Sun. The Bridesmaids actor said that she felt like she wasn’t going to work much this year, so she set out to make it a year of “health. I’ve been naming my years now, and, that’s kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.” Rebel adds, “I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn’t really going to work much. I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, This is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits,” she said.

ALSO READ: Rebel Wilson shows dramatic transformation after weight loss in her new photos; Stuns in a bright blue outfit

Share your comment ×