Rebel Wilson reflects on 2021, describes how she spent her 'Year of the Rainbow'; See Post

As the year comes to a close, it's officially that time when everyone begins to reflect on what 2021 has been like for them and recently sharing a lengthy post about the same was actress Rebel Wilson. Sharing an Instagram post on how she spent her 'Year of the Rainbow', Wilson listed out all the amazing projects that she worked on in this year.

Sharing a series of photos of herself along with a caption that described what a busy year she had, Wilson thanked her fans for their continued love and support. The actress reflected on turning 40 and also excitedly revealed the upcoming projects that she shot for in the UK, LA and Atlanta. In her note, she mentioned what each of her new projects will bring in for fans.

Rebel started off by talking about her TV show Pooch Perfect and added, "Peace out for 2021. What a year! It started in LA with POOCH PERFECT for ABC - bringing me back to my roots of growing up in a dog showing family and selling dog products out of a yellow caravan at dog shows. Thank you to everyone who was a part of this experimental, sentimental, inclusive show that celebrated dogs and the people who love them."

Check out Rebel Wilson's post HERE

She further revealed details about her other projects including the film that she shot in the UK titled The Almond and the Seahorse and also the Netflix comedy, Senior Year.

Wilson then signed off with a note for her fans as she added, "Speaking of love, thank you everyone for being on this epic year with me! I love you guys. You know how I’ve been theming my years for the past few years? Well, this year was The Year of The Rainbow… after the storm always comes the rainbow."

