Rebel Wilson REFLECTS on her 'year of health' weight loss; Says she's proud of herself for improving her life

Rebel Wilson had declared 2020 as the year of health as she decided to focus on bettering her health and underwent a dramatic weight loss during the same. During her recent appearance on the Australian breakfast TV show Sunrise on Tuesday, the actress reflected on how much weight she lost and how it has improved her life. Wilson who is currently promoting her upcoming children's book gave a detailed insight into her journey towards getting healthier during the interaction.

While speaking to hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch on Sunrise, Rebel mentioned that she has lost 35 kilos ever since she began the 'year of health' and said, "I’ve wanted to be healthier anyway. I’ve struggled a lot with emotional eating and last year, through the huge transformation, lost about 35 kilos, I think." The 41-year-old actress further also revealed how her recent health checkup has shown her amazing progress as she mentioned her doctor called it "remarkable."

Wilson further added that she's would want to continue to maintain the same and keep improving her life as she said, "I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year."

Rebel has been open about her weight loss journey on social media as well and last November, shared a celebratory post as she revealed she had reached her goal weight of 75kg. Sharing the news, she wrote, "Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kilograms."

