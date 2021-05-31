Rebel Wilson regrets not getting fit in her 30s, says she's always been a 'late developer'

Recently, Rebel Wilson looked all things stunning when she dropped a series of photos of herself slaying in a chic black YSL bodysuit.

Rebel Wilson stunned social media earlier this year with her massive transformation. The Pitch Perfect actress continues to do so with her Instagram photos and chic outfits. Recently, Rebel looked all things stunning when she dropped a series of photos of herself slaying in a chic black YSL bodysuit. Her transformation has been met with great admiration on social media and in a new interview with InStyle, Rebel looked back on her journey to being healthy.

Rebel pointed out that she probably should have considered getting fit back in the day. Speaking to the portal, she said, "Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn't do it earlier. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everybody's journey is different, and it's not a race or competition. I've always been a bit of a late developer."

While Rebel acknowledged that her weight loss journey also comes with privilege, she also said that adding small things in an everyday routine can be helpful.

"So I try not to compare myself to other people. But I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that's something I've always struggled with. And that's why I put things on Instagram about my journey," the actress said.

She added, "Obviously, I have access to some amazing high-tech treatments, but what I learned is it’s really the little things that I do every day that make a difference. Like today, I went for a walk at Griffith Park and that's free. Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that’ll improve their lives. It's not too late to start, no matter what age you are."

