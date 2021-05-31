  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rebel Wilson regrets not getting fit in her 30s, says she's always been a 'late developer'

Recently, Rebel Wilson looked all things stunning when she dropped a series of photos of herself slaying in a chic black YSL bodysuit.
5416 reads Mumbai
Rebel Wilson regrets not getting fit in her 30s, says she's always been a 'late developer'. Rebel Wilson regrets not getting fit in her 30s, says she's always been a 'late developer'.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rebel Wilson stunned social media earlier this year with her massive transformation. The Pitch Perfect actress continues to do so with her Instagram photos and chic outfits. Recently, Rebel looked all things stunning when she dropped a series of photos of herself slaying in a chic black YSL bodysuit. Her transformation has been met with great admiration on social media and in a new interview with InStyle, Rebel looked back on her journey to being healthy. 

Rebel pointed out that she probably should have considered getting fit back in the day. Speaking to the portal, she said, "Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn't do it earlier. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everybody's journey is different, and it's not a race or competition. I've always been a bit of a late developer."  

While Rebel acknowledged that her weight loss journey also comes with privilege, she also said that adding small things in an everyday routine can be helpful. 

"So I try not to compare myself to other people. But I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that's something I've always struggled with. And that's why I put things on Instagram about my journey," the actress said. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

She added, "Obviously, I have access to some amazing high-tech treatments, but what I learned is it’s really the little things that I do every day that make a difference. Like today, I went for a walk at Griffith Park and that's free. Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that’ll improve their lives. It's not too late to start, no matter what age you are." 

ALSO READ: Piers Morgan attacks 'family abusing' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once more while praising other royals

Credits :InStyleInstagram/RebelWilson

You may like these
Rebel Wilson reveals it’s time for her to start dating again
Rebel Wilson addresses fertility struggle in latest Instagram post, fans send love and messages of hope
Rebel Wilson ended relationship with Jacob Busch over a text leaving him blindsided?
Rebel Wilson confirms breakup with Jacob Busch after dramatic weight loss; Posts about being single on IG
Rebel Wilson flaunts freshly dyed pink hair, opens up on how she has been treated better since weight loss
Rebel Wilson REVEALS the exercise that helped her lose the MOST weight during her dramatic transformation