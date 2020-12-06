Rebel Wilson REVEALS the exercise that helped her lose the MOST weight during her dramatic transformation

Rebel Wilson recently revealed which exercise aided her dramatic weight loss, via an Instagram video. Scroll down to see what she said.

Rebel Wilson is dishing on her Year of Health! After hitting her goal weight, the 40-year-old actress revealed that walking was the exercise that helped her the most to lose 60lbs. “I know I’m in a lucky position, I do have access to really amazing personal trainers. But I want you guys to know that the majority of exercise I’ve done this year has just been me going out for a walk,” Rebel shared on Instagram. “That is free, you can do it, it’s safe.”

“Walking is the best way for me—for my body type—to metabolize fat,” she added. “On the physical side, my biggest tip, guys, is get out there and walk. If you can do an hour, that’s what I like to do, when I go walking, and it is the best. Just get your body moving.”

In case you missed it, last week, Rebel also revealed other details about her weight loss. The actress took to Instagram and shared that she had hit her goal weight of around 165 pounds, and then, she dished some more details about how she accomplished her goal. “My body just responds well to protein,” Rebel said during an Instagram Live, adding that she eats chicken, salmon, and protein shakes. “Nutritionally, the only thing is I do try to stay under 1,500 calories because of my body type. If want to lose weight in that week, I kind of have to stay under the 1,500 [calories] each day.”

She then added that now that she hit her goal weight, she will be eating a bit more to maintain her weight. “It’ll probably be about 2,000 to 2,500 [calories] because I do work out like a beast,” she said, adding, “so I do need a little bit more now that I’ve hit my goal weight and maintaining it.”

ALSO READ: Rebel Wilson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in new photos; STUNS as ‘Rona Warrior Princess’ for Halloween

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×