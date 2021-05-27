  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rebel Wilson reveals it’s time for her to start dating again

Actress Rebel Wilson is ready to date again after her break-up with businessman Jacob Busch.
1970 reads Mumbai
Rebel Wilson reveals it’s time for her to start dating again Rebel Wilson reveals it’s time for her to start dating again
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"It's been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup. You have respect for the person you've broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking," Wilson told Extra, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The news comes after she said her split wasn't "ideal". Wilson confirmed her breakup in February on Instagram, sharing a picture in which she called herself a "single girl".

"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she wrote as the caption.

Wilson and Busch were last photographed together during the Christmas holidays when they were on a vacation together, which came three months after they had confirmed their romance by attending Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala together in Monaco last September.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Also read| Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are more than just FRIENDS reveals new report  

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Rebel Wilson addresses fertility struggle in latest Instagram post, fans send love and messages of hope
Rebel Wilson ended relationship with Jacob Busch over a text leaving him blindsided?
Rebel Wilson confirms breakup with Jacob Busch after dramatic weight loss; Posts about being single on IG
Rebel Wilson flaunts freshly dyed pink hair, opens up on how she has been treated better since weight loss
Rebel Wilson REVEALS the exercise that helped her lose the MOST weight during her dramatic transformation
Rebel Wilson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in new photos; STUNS as ‘Rona Warrior Princess’ for Halloween