Rebel Wilson reveals she never thought she'd ‘successfully’ sustain a healthy lifestyle prior to weight loss

Australian actress Rebel Wilson recently reflected on her recent weight loss while chatting with People magazine. The 41-year-old actress recalled feeling “sad‘ that she didn’t start her health journey sooner. If you didn’t know, Rebel went on a mission to get healthier and termer 2020 as her self-imposed "year of health." She continued looking back and said: "Last year, I lost a lot of weight — close to 80 lbs. — and then I've maintained it for this year. [So] part of me was like, 'Well, damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it?' And I felt a bit sad about that point."

Wilson admitted that she initially lacked faith in herself, she explained: "I thought I was the person that [would] never do it. Like, yeah, I can lose a few pounds if I try really hard one week and be really strict with myself, but then I'll always gain it back. So I never thought that I could successfully do it. Last year, I — for the first time ever — prioritized my health. And even though that was my 40th year, I was just like, it's never too late to improve yourself or to improve your health. I shouldn't feel sad or beat up on myself because of that. I should just feel proud of myself for actually doing it," Wilson added.

When asked how she was motivated to make such a massive lifestyle change, Wilson explained that it was only for her health and not her career. "People are beautiful at any shape or size, and I genuinely believe that. I just got to a point where I knew deep inside that I was engaging in some activities that were unhealthy. I've been so grateful to make these lasting changes. It just makes me feel overall better and I'm still the exact same person, just a healthier version"

