Rebel Wilson says 'it was very hard' after she was forced to come out with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

After Rebel Wilson came out and revealed her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma in a post on Instagram, the actress is opening up about why she had to disclose her private relationship. She said that she was forced to come out as an Australian newspaper was on her tail about her romantic partner and was about to release an exclusive scoop.

On Twitter, the outlet Sydney Morning Herald has been facing immense backlash for trying to out Wilson without her permission. In response to the sea of comments against the outlet, Rebel tweeted, "Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace." The Senior Year actress on June 10, declared "love is love" when she came out and shared a snap of her and her "Disney princess" together. In her caption, Rebel wrote, "Thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

A few days late, Sydney Morning Herald’s Andrew Hornery wrote an op-ed and accused the actress of ruining their scoop as she revealed that they did give Rebel and her team two days to comment before they published the exclusive, Hornery penned, "Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’," as per Page Six. When the netizens criticized the op-ed and the publication, the editor gave a statement and justified their actions as following standard procedure and maintained that they meant no harm. Lastly, the editor added that they wish the couple "well" and harbour no ill will against the two.

