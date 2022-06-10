Rebel Wilson says 'love is love' as she comes out, debuts relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Love is definitely in the air. In a surprise post on Instagram, on Thursday, Rebel Wilson came out of the closet and introduced the world to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. With perfect timing as Pride Month rolled in, Wilson shared with her fans a speck of her fairytale romance. With her simple announcement Rebel confirmed that she was in a relationship with the clothing brand founder.

In her post, the Senior Year actress wrote, "Thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," as she added a few red heart emojis with a rainbow and tagged the post as #loveislove. Alongside the sweet note, the 42-year-old actress attached a picture of her and her girlfriend smiling together in an adorable selfie. Soon many fans and friends heated up the comments with love and support as her friends Arielle Kebbel and Montana Brown extended their love for the couple.

Alongside these was Rebel's Senior Year co-star Tyler Barnhardt, who penned, "Happy Pride ICON!" Keeping the light coming, her Pitch Perfect co-star Kelley Jakle wrote, "Adore you both so much." This spectacular reveal comes after a month when Rebel revealed during an interview that she was happily in a relationship. Though the actress decided to not dwell on the private details, she did mention how she and her partner met, "It was a friend set-up," and added, "He'd known both of us for, at least, five years each and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!"

ALSO READ Rebel Wilson confirms she's in a relationship'; Recalls going out on 50 dates during her 'Year of Love