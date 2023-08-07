Rebel Wilson shares photo of her face after getting injured performing stunt on set of Bride Hard

Rebel Wilson was transported to the hospital and needed stitches following a stunt accident on the set of her upcoming film. Rebel Wilson resorted to social media to reveal that she was in an accident while filming Bride Hard and needed sutures. Meanwhile, Wilson is presently filming Bride Hard, in which she portrays a badass secret agent entrusted with being her best friend's maid of honor.

Rebel Wilson gets injured during a stunt accident on the set of Bride Hard

The Pitch Perfect alum took to Instagram Stories to show off her face after receiving stitches after an incident on the set of her project, which is presently being shot in Savannah, Georgia.

She captioned the post on Thursday in a now-deleted Instagram Story. "NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! I had three stitches and was in the hospital last night after a fall."

Meanwhile, Bride Hard continued to film despite the SAG-AFTRA strike since it was an independent production and was granted an Interim Agreement.

Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Glen Close, James Badge Dale, Ben Foster, Graham Greene, and Melissa Leo are among the actors who have continued to work throughout the strike after their films were awarded an Interim Agreement.

Bride Hard is a Simon West action comedy about a badass secret agent, Sam Wilson, who has been tasked with one of her hardest missions yet: being a Maid of Honor for her childhood best friend.

Rebel Wilson revealed that she wants to have another child

Rebel Wilson wishes she could have another child. The actress already has a nine-month-old daughter named Royce, and she has expressed the desire to have another kid one day.

Despite this, Rebel Wilson admitted that having another child would require a touch of luck. "It's just like, well, is that possible? I need to undergo IVF. We'll see how things proceed."

The Hollywood star, who is engaged to Ramona Agruma, remarked, "Roycie is a miracle. And if she's my only child, then amazing." Rebel's motherhood experience has exceeded her expectations. However, the actress has shocked herself by becoming soft with her baby girl.

Rebel Wilson's most recent films include The Hustle, Absolutely Fabulous, and Pain & Gain.

