Rebel Wilson shares a throwback picture of her birthday celebration before her self quarantine period

Isn't That Romantic actress Rebel Wilson celebrated her 40th birthday on March 2 and threw a Disneyland themed party. The actress had a gala time with her friends as she cut the cake at the gathering. Rebel has been inspiring many with her incredible weight loss over the past few months. She earlier revealed she has been cutting down on sugar and junk food for a healthy lifestyle. She also calls 2020 ‘The Year Of Health' but seems like destiny has other plans for 2020.

Rebel Wilson went into self-quarantine just after hosting her birthday celebrations due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world. While she is practicing social distancing at home, the actress has shared a throwback picture from her birthday celebration right before her self quarantine period. "Am still digesting this cake. what are you guys up to?" Rebel Wilson captioned her picture.

As the actress posted a beautiful picture of herself in a black dress, fans flooded her comments section asking about her fitness secret. Rebel has shown an incredible transformation and fans are completely in awe of her. As seen in the picture, she wore a black dress with boat neck cut and three-quarter sleeves that added to her new look. She also wore sequin Mickey Mouse ears with a cupcake placed in the middle.

